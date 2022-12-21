First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK) Critical Review

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) and Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Foundation and Triumph Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $317.67 million 2.46 $109.51 million $2.16 6.41 Triumph Financial $442.06 million 3.25 $112.97 million $4.31 13.63

Triumph Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

69.6% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Triumph Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of First Foundation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Triumph Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Foundation and Triumph Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 2 2 0 2.50 Triumph Financial 1 2 2 0 2.20

First Foundation currently has a consensus target price of $22.10, indicating a potential upside of 59.57%. Triumph Financial has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.68%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Triumph Financial.

Risk and Volatility

First Foundation has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and Triumph Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 29.45% 10.71% 1.06% Triumph Financial 21.97% 10.77% 1.52%

Summary

Triumph Financial beats First Foundation on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 28 branch offices and 3 loan production offices in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii. First Foundation Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; to factoring services the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

