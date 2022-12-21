First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Decreased by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,186 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. First Solar makes up approximately 2.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned 0.06% of First Solar worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in First Solar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,409 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.76. 33,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,227. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day moving average of $118.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.89 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.