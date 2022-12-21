First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 606,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 478,173 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance

DALI opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.