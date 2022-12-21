First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,684 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.31% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $20,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 906,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 76,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 317,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 35,224 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,241. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.42.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

