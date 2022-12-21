First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
FSD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 167,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,328. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $15.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
