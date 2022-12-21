First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSDGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

FSD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 167,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,328. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $15.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the period.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

