First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

FSD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 167,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,328. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $15.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the period.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

