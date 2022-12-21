Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.86.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

