FLC Capital Advisors Acquires New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,460 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after buying an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Trading Up 2.6 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 179,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,843,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

