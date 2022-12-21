FLC Capital Advisors Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 31.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 246,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 56.7% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,417. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

