FLC Capital Advisors Buys 2,242 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 53,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,692,742. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

