FLC Capital Advisors Buys 2,777 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $49.31. 9,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.89%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

