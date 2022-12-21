FLC Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,134 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 43,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 413.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 79,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 72,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,826. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.