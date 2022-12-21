FLC Capital Advisors Reduces Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,980 shares during the period. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors owned 1.31% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 184.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 250,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,061. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $50.67.

