FLC Capital Advisors Sells 14,689 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,689 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.15. 8,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,294. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $107.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

