FLC Capital Advisors Sells 8,602 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 482,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,434,000 after acquiring an additional 33,942 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 428,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,831,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 66,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 400,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,841,000 after buying an additional 33,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $90.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,317 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.35. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

