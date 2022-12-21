Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,782,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,441. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. Flex has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $23.42.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flex

Institutional Trading of Flex

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,424 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,202,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,214,000 after buying an additional 611,858 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,251 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Flex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,746,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,996,000 after acquiring an additional 162,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Flex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,035,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 176,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

