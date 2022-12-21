Focused Investors LLC Has $120.40 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 811,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 4.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $120,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Trading Down 1.0 %

TGT opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.60. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

