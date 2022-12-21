Focused Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Focused Investors LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,305,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 4.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.20% of Fiserv worth $122,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1,025.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock opened at $99.56 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.60.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

