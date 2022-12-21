Focused Investors LLC Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 2.6% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $73,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in American Express by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in American Express by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,911 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 56,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $145.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

