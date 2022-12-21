Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 362,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 229,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.