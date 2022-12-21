ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises 0.7% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.09. 38,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,671,201. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average of $102.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

