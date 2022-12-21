ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,553 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 109,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 100,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INTF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,673. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46.

