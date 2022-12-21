Fruits 24-Hour Volume Reaches $542,701.86 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded 71.3% lower against the US dollar. Fruits has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $542,701.86 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fruits Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

