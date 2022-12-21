Fulcrum Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.96. 7,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

