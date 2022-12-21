FUNToken (FUN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $67.07 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $67.07 million and $888,189.35 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

