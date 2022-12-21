FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Lowered by Analyst

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.86.

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$0.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$376.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$3.25.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director James Kitchener Gowans bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,592.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 225,208 shares in the company, valued at C$199,804.54.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

