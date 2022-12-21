FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Big Lots, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Big Lots in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.97) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.36). The consensus estimate for Big Lots’ current full-year earnings is ($5.67) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIG. StockNews.com downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Big Lots Trading Down 1.5 %

Big Lots Announces Dividend

NYSE:BIG opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $412.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.94%.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Big Lots by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.