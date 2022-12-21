FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Cut by Stifel Firstegy

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. Enerplus has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Enerplus had a return on equity of 88.11% and a net margin of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $720.53 million for the quarter.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

