Gala Price Hits $0.0186 (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $130.01 million and $48.86 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gala has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $883.73 or 0.05261301 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00497125 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.48 or 0.29454917 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.