Galxe (GAL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.32 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Galxe token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00006123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Galxe has a market cap of $55.82 million and $8.32 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $864.43 or 0.05151278 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00497593 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.44 or 0.29482604 BTC.

About Galxe

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

