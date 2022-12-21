Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.65.

Generac Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE GNRC traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.01. 54,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,434. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $357.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Analysts predict that Generac will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

