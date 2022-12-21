General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,947 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises approximately 4.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.