Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GILD. Maxim Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,638. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

