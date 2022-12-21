GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) Director Terrence Raeburn Owen Robert Cooper Sells 36,000 Shares

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) Director Terrence Raeburn Owen Robert Cooper sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.03, for a total transaction of C$109,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$435,035.28.

GoGold Resources Stock Performance

GGD remained flat at C$2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 380,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,030. The company has a market capitalization of C$615.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 8.30. GoGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.90.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$5.05 to C$4.60 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

See Also

