Golden Green Inc. Buys Shares of 12,530 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 217.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 2,097,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,059.3% during the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 860,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,338,000 after acquiring an additional 820,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $30.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.