Golden Green Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.7% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 21.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 59,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE V opened at $205.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $386.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

