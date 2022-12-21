Golden Green Inc. Has $679,000 Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.6% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $716,685.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,480,780.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,560 shares of company stock worth $6,189,478 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $332.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

