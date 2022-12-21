Goldfinch (GFI) Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $17.75 million and $122,124.13 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,978,524 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

