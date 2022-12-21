Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.49

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 1092695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTBIF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 22.22.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

