Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Buys 203 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.35. 6,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

