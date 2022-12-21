GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Down 3.7%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.54. 10,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 42,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $362.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. UBS Group AG raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7,475.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 680,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 671,251 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 80.4% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,099,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,907,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 66 leased-and-operated hotels with 7,064 rooms; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,593 hotels with 330,089 rooms covering 367 cities in China, and an additional 1,225 hotels with 91,887 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

