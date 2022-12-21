GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Buys £29,757 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.21) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,147.96).

On Thursday, September 29th, Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,220 shares of GSK stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.08) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,789.12).

GSK stock traded up GBX 22.20 ($0.27) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,449.20 ($17.60). The company had a trading volume of 4,544,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,981. The stock has a market cap of £58.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,309.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,402.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,496.31. GSK plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.16).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 79.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.19) target price on GSK in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($19.44) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.92) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.22) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,579.50 ($19.19).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

