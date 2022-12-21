GXChain Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $388.91 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002438 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $388.91 million and $2,503.79 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004747 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007678 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.