GYEN (GYEN) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $441,214.22 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

