Head-To-Head Analysis: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) versus Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.75 million ($1.07) -3.55 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $45.60 million 13.93 -$180.97 million ($0.83) -5.39

Analyst Recommendations

Acurx Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acurx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acurx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Acurx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 268.42%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 174.05%. Given Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acurx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -110.07% -102.37% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -89.50% -26.03% -22.85%

Volatility & Risk

Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals beats Acurx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections. The company is also developing ACX-375C, a potential oral and parenteral treatment targeting gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, vancomycin-resistant enterococcus, and penicillin-resistant streptococcus pneumonia. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

