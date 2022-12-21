Hedera Price Tops $0.0428 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $12.11 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022048 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,906,474,162 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,906,474,161.805 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04255971 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $12,571,346.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.