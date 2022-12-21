Helium Price Hits $2.12 (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Helium has a total market capitalization of $286.72 million and approximately $18.74 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00012636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,953,367 coins. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
