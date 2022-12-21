Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.60.

HRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Herc has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.01.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Herc will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.95%.

In other news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $550,965.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,242,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $724,574.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,303,984.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,923 shares of company stock valued at $23,853,997. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Herc by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,480,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,548,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after buying an additional 601,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

