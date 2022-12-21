HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0218 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $60.39 million and approximately $597,149.12 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014321 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040610 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005942 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00020327 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00225903 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02300223 USD and is down -8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $771,831.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

