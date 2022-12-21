Highland Private Wealth Management Has $465,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $582.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.76.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

