Highland Private Wealth Management Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.18. 104,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095,941. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

